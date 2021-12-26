GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

