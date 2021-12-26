Head to Head Review: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and CSP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% CSP 1.24% 0.45% 0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and CSP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.00 -$16.84 million $0.14 10.43 CSP $49.21 million 0.77 $700,000.00 $0.15 57.27

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSP beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About CSP

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

