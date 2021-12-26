Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 5,381 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.64. 1,655,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

