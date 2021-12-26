Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Trimmed by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Radian Group accounts for about 6.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Radian Group worth $50,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 114.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $963,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 1,166,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

