Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $913.92. 416,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,223. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $900.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

