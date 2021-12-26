Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,508 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,254 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

