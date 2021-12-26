Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sanofi by 14.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 13.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,561. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.