Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,710 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,709,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

