Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,829 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $223.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.31 and its 200 day moving average is $194.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

