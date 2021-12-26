6,544 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

