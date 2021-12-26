Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,164,200 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,164,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after buying an additional 524,749 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after buying an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.99 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.