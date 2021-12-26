Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,875 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.52% of Shaw Communications worth $72,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 79.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after buying an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 94.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after buying an additional 1,671,392 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

