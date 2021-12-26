Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 169.17

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 169.17 ($2.23).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.01) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.48) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.18) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,977.01).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
