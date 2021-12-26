Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $65.69

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

Shares of CFLT traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.71. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

