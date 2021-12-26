Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,608.75 ($100.53).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($117.58) to GBX 9,400 ($124.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($112.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($103.98) to GBX 7,170 ($94.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,274 ($82.89). 88,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,043.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,039.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($90.05). The firm has a market cap of £44.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.