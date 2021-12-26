Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,199,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,080,937 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $263,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $44.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

