Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,198 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

