Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.