1,500 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,851 shares of company stock worth $27,746,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

