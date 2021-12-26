First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 901 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in GoDaddy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GDDY stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

