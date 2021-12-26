Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $35,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $226,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Welltower by 34.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 49.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Welltower stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.