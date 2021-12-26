Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,230 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.46% of Juniper Networks worth $41,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,210,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,381,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.