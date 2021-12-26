Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 26,477 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

