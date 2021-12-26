Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.