S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $473.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.19 and a 200-day moving average of $439.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

