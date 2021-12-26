Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 2.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 2,605,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

