1,000 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $183.27. 200,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,919. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,700 shares of company stock worth $13,108,346 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.