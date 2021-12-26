Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,201 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 4.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $33,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 158.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

PAAS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,264. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

