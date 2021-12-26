Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,709 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $42,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 93,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 437,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 155,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

