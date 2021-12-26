Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,124 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

