Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

