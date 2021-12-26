Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $279,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

