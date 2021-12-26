6 Meridian Sells 474 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

6 Meridian cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

