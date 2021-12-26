Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,755.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

