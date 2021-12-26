Bender Robert & Associates Acquires 26,690 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 531.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 9.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

