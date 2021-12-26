Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 43,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,352,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.