Bfsg LLC Purchases New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.