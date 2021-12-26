Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes $444,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 71.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

