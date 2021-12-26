McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $206,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

