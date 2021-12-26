Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 653 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.