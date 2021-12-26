Elitium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $643,017.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $90.52 million and approximately $643,017.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00006498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

