Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. 64,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,494. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

