Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSI. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Pason Systems stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,728. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.16. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$11.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.56 million and a PE ratio of 45.26.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

