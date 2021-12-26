Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock remained flat at $$59.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 266,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.