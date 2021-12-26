Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Belden worth $48,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 56,680.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 134,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,879. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

