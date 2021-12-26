Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $31.49 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises about 7.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $31,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,112,000 after buying an additional 343,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 1,846,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,932. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

