The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) vs. Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Financial Analysis

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and The Berkeley Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $120.78 million 3.91 $3.73 million ($0.13) -72.30 The Berkeley Group $2.91 billion 2.55 $557.67 million N/A N/A

The Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Absolute Software pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Absolute Software and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 3 4 0 2.57 The Berkeley Group 2 2 4 0 2.25

Absolute Software presently has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 95.92%. Given Absolute Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software -4.73% -19.49% 6.45% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absolute Software beats The Berkeley Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

