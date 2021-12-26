Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $42.01 Million Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 5.90% of SP Plus worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 37,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $643.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.