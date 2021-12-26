Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,426 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average of $224.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.