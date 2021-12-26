Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

